IND vs ENG 4th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes First Indian To Create Unique Record Against England
Ashwin created yet another unique record against England on Day 1 of the Ranchi Test.
New Delhi: India’s veteran player Ravichandran Ashwin created a unique record during the fourth Test between Rohit Sharma-led Team India and Ben Stokes’ England at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi as he became the first Indian cricketer to have scored 1000+ runs and pick 100 wickets against England in Test cricket.
Ashwin is the fourth cricketer overall to reach this milestone. Before him, West Indies’ Garry Sobers, Australia’s Montague Noble, and George Giffen reached this milestone as well. Ashwin is also the first Asian cricketer to have this double record in front of his name. He dismissed Jonny Bairstow to reach this iconic milestone.
England cricket team are currently on the backfoot as they have lost five wickets before lunch itself on the score of 112. Akash Deep first derailed the visitors by picking three early wickets on debut and then Ashwin and Jadeja picked 1-wicket each in quick successions to throw England on the backfoot.
A special 💯! 👏 👏
1⃣0⃣0⃣th Test wicket (and counting) against England for R Ashwin! 🙌 🙌
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/FUbQ3Mhpq9 #TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/uWVpQnx3jz
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 23, 2024
