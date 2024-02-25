Home

Sports

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Equals Anil Kumble’s Record For Most Test Fifer By Indian Bowler

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Equals Anil Kumble’s Record For Most Test Fifer By Indian Bowler

Ravichandran has picked up 35 five-wicket hauls in just 99 Test matches. He now has the joint most Test fifers by an Indian bowler.

Ravichandran Ashwin (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin picked up a fifer on Day 3 of the fourth Test between India and England and helped the hosts bowl out Ben Stokes and company for 145 runs in the third innings. The veteran spinner equaled the tally with Anil Kumble for most Test fifers by an Indian. Now both of them have 5-Test wicket hauls in front of their name.

Trending Now

However, Ashwin reached this epic feat in just 99 matches and Kumble took 132 Tests. India are currently just 152 runs away from winning this Test match and series. Ashwin also reached his 500 Test wickets mark during this series.

You may like to read

In the pursuit of 192 runs for a series win, India reached 40/0 in eight overs at stumps on day three of the fourth Test against England at the JSCA International Stadium on Sunday.

India still need 152 to win the fourth Test, with two days still left in the match. Captain Rohit Sharma made great use of full and overpitched deliveries from Tom Hartley to hit four boundaries and be 24 not out, as the England spinner’s inexperience with the new ball showed.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal swept Joe Root easily to be unbeaten on 16 as India walked off with smiles on their faces. India began Day Three with 134 runs behind England’s first innings score with just three wickets in hand. But Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav (28 off 131 balls) shared a crucial 76-run stand for the eighth wicket to help the hosts fight back in the match.

In the final session, England lost five wickets for 25 runs in 21 overs. Jonny Bairstow was dismissed on the first ball of the session, pushing at a Jadeja delivery which turned and spooned to short cover. Kuldeep came in to have Tom Hartley caught at mid-on and trapped Ollie Robinson lbw with the one which turned in to hit the pad past the willow.

Robinson tried to change the decision but couldn’t do so as the umpire’s call came on ball hitting leg-stump. Ben Foakes survived an under-edge off Ashwin, but the off spinner slipped in a carrom ball, which the batter couldn’t read and gave a return catch back to the bowler.

Ashwin completed his five-fer when James Anderson went for the reverse sweep and missed it. The ball ricocheted off the bat and Jurel stuck out his right glove to take a sharp catch. India’s brilliant day even got better when Rohit and Jaiswal capitalised on a flurry of loose balls from England and have all wickets in hand to seal the series in Ranchi.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.