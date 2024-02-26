Home

Sports

IND Vs ENG, 4th Test: Rohit Sharma Schools Rookie Sarfaraz Khan In Ranchi – WATCH VIDEO

IND Vs ENG, 4th Test: Rohit Sharma Schools Rookie Sarfaraz Khan In Ranchi – WATCH VIDEO

Sarfaraz Khan made his India debut in the ongoing series against England. He is playing just his second Test match in Ranchi.

Rohit Sharma sports a serious look during India's fourth Test against England.

Ranchi: India captain Rohit Sharma schooled rookie Sarfaraz Khan on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test against England as he pulled the youngster up for fstanding at the close-in position without wearing a helmet. The incident took place in the later part of England’s second innings when Kuldeep Yadav was bowling. The Mumbai batter, who made his India debut in the ongoing series, is playing just his second Test, came to field at close-in position without wearing a helmet, leading to Rohit warning him.

Trending Now

“Arey bhai, hero nahi banne ka, helmet pehen le (brother, no need to act like a hero, wear the helmet),” Rohit was heard telling Sarfaraz in his inimitable style, the video of which went viral on social media.

You may like to read

With no other option, Sarfaraz had to listen to his captain. KS Bharat, who isn’t a part of the playing XI brought a helmet and Sarfaraz wore it. Even Delhi Police used it to spread awareness about the importance of wearing helmet while driving.

“Two-wheeler par hero nahi banne ka! Hamesha helmet pehenne ka! (no need to act like a hero on two wheeler, always wear helmet),” Delhi Police said on his ‘X’ handle. Sarfaraz took two catches during the England second innings, one of which was at short- leg to dismiss Ben Duckett off Ravichandran Ashwin for the team’s first wicket, and then he dived forward at mid-on to get hold of a mistimed loft from Tom Hartley off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.