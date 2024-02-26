Home

Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel's 72-run partnership drove Team India to a 5-wicket win against England in the fourth Test.

New Delhi: Team India defeated England by 5 wickets in the fourth Test to clinch the five-match series 3-1 at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on February 26. The 72-run partnership between Shubman Gill and young Dhruv Jurel played the finishing role in the Indian cricket team’s victory. Jurel played great knocks in both innings and received the Player of the Match for his astonishing performance.

India needed to chase 192 runs in the final innings to win the match. Despite a good opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, India lost five wickets in quick succession. However, England could not capitalise on the small window as Gill and Jurel drove the hosts to victory.

Shubman Gill revealed the piece of advice that he gave to Dhruv Jurel. This was India’s 17th series win in home conditions. After the game, Gill opened up about the advice that he gave to Jurel during their match-winning partnership and disclosed that he asked him to play with the same mindset that he played with in the first innings which saw him score 90.

“I just told him (Jurel) you batted beautifully in the first innings and to have the same mindset, try to use the feet to negate the off-spinner. The way he came down and played was beautiful,” Gill said while speaking to the host broadcaster during the post-match presentation.

England throughout the day made India work hard for each run, especially after India were reduced to 120/5. “We were put under pressure by them, but we got a good start by our openers, losing couple of wickets put pressure. But Jurel came out and took the pressure off. You have to see the situation and play accordingly – they were bowling well and protecting the boundaries, also not giving maidens and keep picking the singles (was the mindset),” Gill stated.

Throughout his knock of 52*, Gill effortlessly used his feet to pick up singles and rotate the strike. His footwork was evident when he struck back-to-back sixes in Shoaib Bashir’s over to take India close to the finishing line.

Gill spoke about his approach and revealed that he used his feet to avoid getting trapped in front of the stumps. “The first innings the ball was not turning much and hence I didn’t use my feet, but second innings I decided to take the LBW out of the equation by using my feet. It means the world to us, coming here and having to play the series with not much batting experience, having lost KL after the first Test.. but Rohit Bhai backed us and gave us the confidence to go out and play with freedom,” Gill signed off saying. India now head to Dharamshala for the last test of the 5 Test series with the series under their belt.

