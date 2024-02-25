Home

IND vs ENG 4th Test: ‘Took 5-Wicket Haul From Him’, Ravichandran Ashwin Praises Kuldeep Yadav

Ashwin's fifer and Kuldeep's four-fer helped India bowl out England on 145 runs in the third innings.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Veteran player Ravichandran Ashwin picked up a fifer and helped Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team to bowl out England on 145 runs in the third innings. He got the support from star spinner Kuldeep Yadav who also picked an amazing four-fer and threw Ben Stokes’ English side on the backfoot.

Ashwin talked about how he stole a fifer away from Kuldeep and how much he has grown as a bowler. He said “I thought Kuldeep bowled brilliantly. What I loved about Kuldeep today was the way he worked on his run-up, momentum and all that sort of stuff,. We all know how much revs he can put on the ball, what skill he has got. The change of pace that changes the trajectory, which he is willing to do now… I think he double the bowler that he is.”

“Really happy for him. I just stole the fifer away from him. That’s how the game goes. It was hard on him (Kuldeep) yesterday, .sent him to bat a bit too early than what he would have desired. I felt his defence was good, he showed a lot of grit and composure, kept the dressing room calm and it was even better from Jurel I thought, for someone who was playing just his second Test match, he showed great composure, trusted his defence, had a great gameplan, didn’t go bonkers, picked the right bowlers to hit and yeah, it gave us a great boost,” he added.

In the pursuit of 192 runs for a series win, India reached 40/0 in eight overs at stumps on day three of the fourth Test against England at the JSCA International Stadium on Sunday.

India still need 152 to win the fourth Test, with two days still left in the match. Captain Rohit Sharma made great use of full and overpitched deliveries from Tom Hartley to hit four boundaries and be 24 not out, as the England spinner’s inexperience with the new ball showed.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal swept Joe Root easily to be unbeaten on 16 as India walked off with smiles on their faces. India began Day Three with 134 runs behind England’s first innings score with just three wickets in hand. But Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav (28 off 131 balls) shared a crucial 76-run stand for the eighth wicket to help the hosts fight back in the match.

