London: Former English skipper Michael Vaughan, who has been critical of India's playing XI for the Oval Test, reckons Virat Kohli should start with Ravindra Jadeja on Day 5. Vaughan thinks the first hour would be important from an Indian point of view and Kohli should keep things simple. The ex-English skipper also goes on to say that if the Jadeja bowling into the rough does not yield results, then Kohli would have to think out of the box.

"I think Virat needs to keep it simple for the first half an hour. I'd go with Jadeja, without any question you start with your spinner. Try to fire it into the rough outside Burns' off stump. If it doesn't work for them, they have to realise that it is like a subcontinent style pitch and think outside the box. I'm looking for someone like Bumrah to bowl the slower balls. Those kind of deliveries will be very important," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

On Day 4, England's under-fire opening pair – Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed – made a confident start after an indomitable Shadul Thakur and a calm Rishabh Pant ensured a 367-run lead for India as the fourth Test entered an engrossing home stretch. Hameed (43 batting, 85 balls) and Burns (31 batting, 109 balls) put on 77 runs in 32 overs on a placid track that showed little signs of wear and tear after Thakur (60 off 72 balls) and Pant (50 off 107 balls) helped India put on a commendable 466 in their second essay.

With 291 runs out of the target of 368 required on the final day, England would at least fancy a draw if not a victory on the fifth day as the pitch has nothing on offer for the bowlers. More so, Ravindra Jadeja (0/28 in 13 overs), whose primary skill has been overlooked by the team management, looked pedestrian during the overs that he bowled during the penultimate evening. A few balls did turn but Burns tackled them with ease.

