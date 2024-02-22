Home

Sports

IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India vs England? Check Ranchi Weather Forecast

IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India vs England? Check Ranchi Weather Forecast

Rain is likely to play spoil sport during the 4th Test between India and England in Ranchi.

IND vs ENG 4th Test in Ranchi (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket is going to compete against Ben Stokes’ England cricket team in the fourth Test of the five-match series at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, on February 23. Team India is leading the series 2-1 and have the opportunity to seal the series with a third consecutive win. However, Ranchi’s weather forecast predicts rain and overcast conditions.

Trending Now

As per the weather reports, There will be rain in Ranchi on 25 February (Sunday) and 27 February (Tuesday) which are Day 3 and 5 of the fourth Test. There is a 45 per cent chance of rain on Day 3 and 50 per cent chance of rain on Day 5. This can effect the result of the match, it can even end the match in a draw eventually.

You may like to read

With India opting to rest fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming fourth Test against England starting on Friday at the JSCA International Stadium, it means that the hosts’ have an uphill task at their hands in a bid to seal the series here.

India are also missing KL Rahul’s services due to a quadriceps injury sustained after playing in the opening Test at Hyderabad. The BCCI’s statement had read that Rahul was 90 per cent match-fit, but he was still ruled out of the Ranchi Test.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.