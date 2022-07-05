New Delhi: England are in red hot form under new Test coach Brendon McCullum and they have carried forward their form in the rescheduled 5th Test against India as for the first-time ever the Three Lions have chased down 250+ total in four consecutive matches in Tests. Few big names were missing from the India line-up and despite getting off to a good start and dominating the majority part of the match, the Men in Blue lost it in the last two days. It has been an exciting Test match in Birmingham with a lot of thrills and spills, so let’s take a look at the top takeaways from the match.Also Read - ICC Fines India 40 Percent of Match Fees; WTC Points Docked For Slow Over-Rate

Joe Root-Jonny Bairstow Stand

The game-changing moment of the game came from the bats of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. The duo has been in excellent form for England and the middle-order batters notched up an unbeaten 269-run stand to take England home. Root who recently breached the 10000-run mark in Test cricket, scored 142 off 173 deliveries, whereas Bairstow who is the leading run-getting in the longest format of the game this year, scored his second hundred in consecutive innings and also his sixth in the calendar year.

Jasprit Bumrah’s All-Round Show

Jasprit Bumrah was given the opportunity to lead India in the final test, due to Rohit Sharma's absence. He might have ended as the losing captain, but he entertained everyone with his all-round skills. With the bat he notched 35 runs in an over off Stuart Broad to record the most expensive over in the longest format of the game. With the ball, he claimed 5 wickets and ended up as the top wicket-taker with 23 wickets and along with the Player of the Series award.

Rishabh Pant Redefining Test Cricket

Rishabh Pant literally re-defined the game of Test cricket with a quick-fire hundred in the team’s 1st innings of the game. It took him just 89 balls to get to his hundred and scored 146 runs in just 111 deliveries with a strike-rate of over 131. This shows how Test cricket evolved in recent times due to the influence of various T20 leagues, which the players ply their trade in through out the year.

Aggressive Virat Kohli at His Very Best

Virat Kohli is not having the best of times with his bat and in this particular test match he turned out to be below-par. But Kohli is one such character of the modern game, who never fails to entertain us on field. During the 3rd day of the Test, Kohli and Jonny Bairstow got involved in a heated argument, where the former India skipper was telling to Jonny to mind his own business and concentrate on the batting. The fans did like his old aggressive nature but things didn’t age well for the RCB man as Bairstow scored hundreds in consecutive innings.

Bazball is Real

Brendon McCullum since taking over as the coach of the England team has lead the Three Lions to a series sweep over New Zealand and now has beaten India by a a margin of 7 wickets. In the Tests against the Kiwis, England have won by a margin of 5 wickets in both the Tests. The Ben Stokes-led side is now more confident than before as ‘Bazball’ is taking them to places.