IND vs ENG, 5th T20I: Ageas Bowl Stadium pitch report and Hampshire weather forecast

In the most recent 4th T20I at Bristol, Shreyas Iyer stood as a lone warrior with a brilliant unbeaten 80, but India's below-par 158 was easily handled by the Three Lions

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India's captain Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma after the fourth T20 International match between India and England in the India tour of England 2026 at the County Ground in Bristol, England, on Thursday, July 9, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

England and India lock horns one final time in the 5th and final T20I of the series at the Ageas Bowl in Hampshire. With Harry Brook’s side holding an unassailable 3-0 lead, the hosts have already wrapped up the series trophy. However, the visitors under new captain Shreyas Iyer will be desperate to avoid a complete whitewash and find a consolation victory before the start of the 3-match ODI series.

The 5-match T20I series got off to an unfortunate start when the 1st match at Chester-le-Street was entirely washed out due to heavy rain. England then quickly took control of the momentum in the 2nd game at Old Trafford, chasing down India’s total of 190 to claim a narrow four-wicket victory with six balls to spare.

Also Read: IND vs ENG Live Streaming Info, 5th T20I Match: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs England Live Score, TV Telecast Online

The 3rd match at Nottingham saw total dominance from the home side, as England slammed 201 runs and bowled India out for a paltry 76, registering a crushing 125-run win.

In the most recent 4th T20I at Bristol, Shreyas Iyer stood as a lone warrior with a brilliant unbeaten 80, but India’s below-par 158 was easily handled by the Three Lions. Explosive unbeaten half-centuries from Harry Brook and Phil Salt chased down the target in just 13.5 overs to seal a comprehensive 9-wicket win for England who will be aiming to complete a 4-0 whitewash of the reigning world champions.

It will be interesting to see if the Indian team will reintegrate Sanju Samson back into the side in place of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi whose international career has started off rather slowly. The 15-year-old is yet to find his feet on English soil and he has scored 14, 13 and 15 on his first 3 T20 internationals.

Sanju Samson, who was influential in India’s T20 World Cup defense earlier this year, will not be in action for the Men in Blue at least until October as he has been rested for the series in Zimbabwe, therefore, his inclusion will be one to watch out for.

IND Vs ENG, 1st T20I: Ageas Bowl Pitch Report

The pitch for the final match is expected to be a traditional, hard English track with a good cover of grass. Fast bowlers like Jofra Archer will enjoy extra bounce and carry early on with the new ball. However, the surface will flatten out under lights, turning into a dream batting deck with shorter boundaries favoring heavy boundary-hitting.

IND Vs ENG, 1st T20I: Hampshire Weather Forecast

The weather prediction for match day indicates cool and breezy conditions typical of mid-July in the UK. Temperatures are expected to hover around 16°C to 18°C. While there is a slight 20% chance of isolated light showers in the afternoon, clear skies are predicted for the evening, ensuring a complete game without major interruptions.