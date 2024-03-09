Home

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces ‘Test Cricket Incentive Scheme’ After Rohit Sharma’s Men Demolish England 4-1

Indian players celebrate a fall of English wicket on Saturday in Dharamsala. (Image: BCCI)

Dharamsala: In an attempt to attract the cricketers towards Test cricket, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a ‘Test Cricket Incentive Scheme’ for the senior men following India’s thumping win in the fifth and final Test against England on Saturday. India won the game by an innings and 64 runs and also pocketed the series 4-1.

“I am pleased to announce the initiation of the ‘Test Cricket Incentive Scheme’ for Senior Men, a step aimed at providing financial growth and stability to our esteemed athletes. Commencing from the 2022-23 season, the ‘Test Cricket Incentive Scheme’ will serve as an additional reward structure on top of the existing match fee for Test matches, set at INR 15 lakhs,” Shah posted on X, minutes after India’s win.

