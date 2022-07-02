HIGHLIGHTS | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 AS IT HAPPENED

HIGHLIGHTS | We had Jadeja’s ton and then there was the Bumrah allround show and in-between rain played spoilsport, all in all what a day of Test cricket at Edgbaston. England have lost half their side and are reeling. Stokes and Bairstow are in the middle and they will resume the fight tomorrow. Without a doubt, it has been India’s day. SCORES | Eng: 84/5 vs IND: 416 AlloutAlso Read - IND vs ENG, Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah's All-Round Heroics Make it India's Day at Edgbaston

Live Updates

  • 11:40 PM IST

  • 11:34 PM IST

  • 11:29 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: Shami removes Leach and that eventually forces Stokes to walk out to bat with nothing to gain. LIVE | Eng: 83/5 vs Ind

  • 11:28 PM IST

  • 11:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: Kohli has dropped Leach. It was a sharp chance, Kohli may be unsighted for a fraction of a second. It would have been ideal to have half the English side back in the hut.

  • 11:10 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: Siraj has got the big wicket of Root. Big moment in the game with a few overs left in the day’s play. India with their tail up as England send Leach in the middle to see off the remaining overs. LIVE | Eng: 78/4 vs Ind

  • 10:54 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: Bumrah and Shami are bowling testing lines here. India is sniffing an opportunity round the corner. England would do good if they can avoid losing wickets in this little period till stumps. LIVE | Eng: 77/3 vs Ind

  • 10:47 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: Looks like the Sun has made batting easier. There are no clouds and Root, Bairstow are looking to survive as of now. India would want at least one tonight, two would be a bonus.

  • 10:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: Bumrah is getting the ball to dart back in and that is troubling Bairstow. This is a riveting contest between the two. Can Bumrah get Bairstow?

  • 10:37 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Updates: Here he is, Bumrah from the other end. He would look for an early breakthrough. He has three slips and a gully that is close to the third slip.