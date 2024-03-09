Home

IND Vs ENG: Devdutt Padikkal Reveals What Took His Sleep Away Ahead Of India Debut In Dharamsala

Devdutt Padikkal became the 314th player to represent India in Test cricket. He is also the fifth Indian debutant in the series after Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Akash Deep.

Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot on the leg side on Day 2 of the fifth Test against England. (Image: BCCI)

Dharamsala: The time before a player makes his international debut is always tough. And if you are informed the previous night, it certainly takes your sleep away. Something similar happened to Devdutt Padikkal too on Wednesday night as a phone call ‘stating he might be playing’ made his sleep go for a toss but the left-hander enjoyed the nervousness at the same time. On Thursday, Padikkal became the 314th player to represent India in Tests and a day after scored a maiden fifty on debut.

Padikkal came in for the fifth Test as a replacement for injured KL Rahul. But his place in the playing XI wasn’t assured until Rajat Patidar, who also made his debut in the ongoing series, got injured at the last moment. According to a BCCI update, Patidar got hit on his left ankle during India’s practice session on Wednesday, making way for Padikkal.

“Regardless of when you get to know, there is always going to be nervousness around. That was still there. I got a message the previous night saying that I could be playing,” the left-hander told reporters during his maiden press-conference as an Indian Test player at the end of Day 2. “I was nervous, it was a tough night’s sleep but it is something you also enjoy at the same time. You live for those days,” he said.

Coming in at the fall of Rohit Sharma, Padikkal looked in total ease as he used to be in domestic cricket while playing for Karnataka. He took his time, waited for the loose balls and most importantly was confident at the crease. During his 65-run knock which came off 103 balls, the southpaw hit 10 fours and a six. In fact, he brought up his fifty with a straight over boundary over the bowler’s head.

However, he was undone by a special Shoaib Bashir delivery. During his stay at the crease, Padikkal shared a crucial 97-run stand with Sarfaraz Khan, who also hit a fifty. Padikkal heaped high praise for Sarfaraz and called the Mumbaika a great character to have around.

“It’s always fun to bat with Sarfaraz Khan. He is a great character to have around. It was just some light stuff and nothing too serious. We weren’t really discussing the game a lot, we just wanted to make sure we make each other comfortable on the ground. You are two against eleven, so we just tried making each other comfortable and enjoyed batting with each other,” said Padikkal.

