IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Dhruv Jurel Does A MS Dhoni In Dharamsala – WATCH VIDEO

Dhruv Jurel made his international debut in the ongoing Test series against England. So far the Uttar Pradesh cricketer has impressed everyone with his behind the wickets work.

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates one of his five wickets against England on Thursday.

Dharamsala: Young Dhruv Jurel has always spoken about former India captain MS Dhoni being his idol. On Thursday, Jurel did a Dhoni behind the stumps when his alertness behind the stumps helped Kuldeep Yadav get a wicket on Day 1 of the ongoing fifth Test in Dharamsala. Eventually, Kuldeep finished with a five-wicket haul as England were bowled out for 218 in the first innings.

The incident happened during the final over before lunch break when Ollie Pope was batting. The England southpaw had decided to attack Kuldeep, going by his team’s ‘Bazball’ approach in the series. Reading Pope’s mind, Jurel told Kuldeep that the England player would step out in the next ball and asked him to bowl accordingly.

As expected, Pope danced down the wicket and failed to read the googly from Kuldeep with Jurel doing the rest, the video of which went viral on social media. Earlier, Pope had tried to hit Kuldeep out but couldn’t make the required contact. Pope, who is one of the two centurions for England in the series, was out for 11.

Dhruv Jurel told Kuldeep Pope will step out and play. – On the very next ball, Pope stepped out and got stumped. 🔥pic.twitter.com/7zIgFOkJFx — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 7, 2024

During his playing days, Dhoni often used to guide bowlers from behind the stumps and it worked in India’s favour all the time.

