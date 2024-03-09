James Anderson Becomes First Pacer, Third Overall To Take 700 International Test Wickets – WATCH VIDEO

Home

James Anderson made his Test debut for England in 2002 and is still going strong even at the age of 41.

Dharamsala: England’s James Anderson became the first pacer and third overall to reach 700 Test wickets on Saturday during the ongoing fifth Test match against India in Dharamsala. The only two other bowlers who have gone past the coveted mark are Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan and Australian late Shane Warne. The 41-year-old achieved the feat when Kuldeep Yadav edged behind to Ben Foakes as the whole stadium stood up to give the Swing King a standing ovation.

Bow down to the Swing King! 👑 James Anderson has become the first pacer to claim 7️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ wickets in Test Cricket. 🙌#IDFCFirstBankTestSeries #BazBowled #INDvENG #JioCinemaSport pic.twitter.com/Rj6iHht5J4 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 9, 2024

