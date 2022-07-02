Birmingham, Edgbaston: Jasprit Bumrah grabbed all the headlines when he took everyone by surprise in India’s 1st innings of the 5th Test on Saturday as Edgbaston witnessed a world record in the longest format of the game.Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Score & Updates: Root, Pope Rebuild After Bumrah Removes Openers

India were at 371/8 when the skipper for the 5th Test took the centre-stage. Bumrah's approach was very clear, with wickets few in hand, it's time to open the blade and get the Men in Blue past 400 runs.

In the first 7 balls, Bumrah didn't score any runs but when Stuart Broad came over soon after Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal, the 28-year old rolled back the years and reminded everyone of what Yuvraj Singh did to Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Only difference was, instead of hitting 6 sixes, he scored 35 runs in the over and thus getting his name etched in the history books, beating West Indian great Brian Lara to notch up the most expensive over in Test cricket history.

The most expensive over in Test cricket history – Jasprit Bumrah the man! pic.twitter.com/7G5BvcYVOz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 2, 2022

Bumrah is the second tail-ender after South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj to score 25-plus runs in a single over in the longest format of the game. His innings included 4 fours and 2 sixes.

Bumrah’s 31 off 16 deliveries is now also the highest by any debutant captain in Test history while batting at Number 10. The previous highest was 30 by Bishan Bedi at Christchurch in 1976. After this record he also has the highest ever strike-rate in Test cricket history as a captain – 193.75.