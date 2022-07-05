Edgbaston: Joe Root is in sublime touch at Edgbaston during the fifth Test as he went on to hit his 28th Test ton and put England in a commanding position. As England near the victory line, Root, with his 28th Test century, went past Virat Kohli and Steve Smith’s 27. If you look at the modern-day Fab Four comprising of Root, Kohli, Smith and Kane Williamson – the ex-English captain is the first to 28 Test centuries.Also Read - David Warner's Wife Fumes Over Life-Time Ban On Husband From Taking Up Leadership Role In Australia

He took 121 games to get to No. 28. Root has played most games to get to that milestone. Looks like Joe Root has a liking for the Indian bowling. He has scored most Test hundreds against India in Test cricket history – 9 hundreds from 25 Tests.

A modern-day Great – Joe Root, what an unbelievable consistency since 2021.pic.twitter.com/bZdu696ibQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 5, 2022

With a little more than 50 to win with seven wickets in the bank, the hosts are cruising to a win. Root has truly been the key in the run chase along with in-form Jonny Bairstow. There were a couple of close calls last evening, but Root survived.

It has been a quality knock from a quality player who has once again given his fans and the cricketing fraternity a masterclass to savour.

Once he got to the century, the entire Edgbaston stood up and applauded him. This has been a match-winning knock from the former England skipper and he’s enjoying his batting at the moment. The big smile on his face tells you everything.