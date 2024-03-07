Home

IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Kuldeep Yadav Rates Zak Crawley’s Wicket Highly After India Spinner’s 5/72 In Dharamsala

Kuldeep Yadav took the wickets of Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow to register his fourth Test fifer.

Kuldeep Yadav took his fourth five-wicket haul in Tests. (Image: MI)

Dharamsala: Kuldeep Yadav rated Zak Crawley’s dismissal as the best among his five scalps on Thursday against England on Day 1 of the ongoing fifth Test at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. At the end, Kuldeep finished with 5/72 as England were bowled out for 218 in 57.4 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared the rest of the wickets among them as Indian spinners dominated the visitors on a track that was suitable for batting.

Opting to bat first, England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett started on a positive note, putting on 64 runs for the first wicket. However, it was Kuldeep who gave the hosts breakthrough. India’s march to command started in the second session when they reduced the visitors to 194/8 at Tea as Kuldeep engineered a middle-order collapse that saw England lose three wickets for no run.

England lost six wickets in the middle session for 94 runs. “I am enjoying my game. To be honest I put a lot of hard work after my surgery in 2021. It’s just the reward I am getting now. I worked on my pace, it’s very important when you play a Test match in India,” Kuldeep said after the day’s play.

“I liked the Zak Crawley wicket. He batted really well throughout the series, good player of spin. It’s important not to think about the wicket and I am someone who relies on my skill and variation in length. Not to think about what the wicket is going to produce. Just focus on the areas,” he added.

Speaking about the ball that dismissed England skipper Ben Stokes, Kuldeep felt the all-rounder wasn’t picking his wrong ‘uns. “Ben Stokes, I thought isn’t picking the wrong ‘un and that’s a good thing for me. In general just keep it simple and focus on the areas. I am sure they are picking but the pace at which I bowl is the main thing,” he added.

In the end, India were 135/1 with Rohit Sharma (52 batting, 83 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57, 58b) plundering 104 runs for the opening wicket in just 20.4 overs as India swiftly closed in on England’s first innings total of 218 all out. India now trail by 83 runs. Jaiswal got out soon after his fifty, getting stumped by Ben Foakes off off-spinner Shoaib Bashir. Shubman Gill was giving company to Rohit at 26 not out.

