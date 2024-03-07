Home

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Kuldeep Yadav’s Spin Magic Takes Over Dharamshala, Clean Bowls Zak Crawley – WATCH

Kuldeep Yadav picked up the first three wickets for India by dismissing Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley.

Kuldeep Yadav and Zak Crawley (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Kuldeep Yadav has been India’s stand-out bowler in the fifth and final Test of the series going on at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on March 7. The star spinner dismissed Ben Stokes-led England’s top order. He grabbed two wickets in the first session and then clean-bowled set batter Zak Crawley with a scintillating delivery.

Zak Crawley was leading the England batting charge and scored a crucial 79 runs off 108 balls before losing his wicket to Kuldeep’s spin wizardry. Kuldeep also picked the wickets of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope. The video of Crawley’s dismissal is now going viral all across the social space at a rapid pace.

Electing to bat first, Crawley and Ben Duckett had to withstand some outstanding swing bowling from a returning Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj asking tough questions constantly. The duo rode their luck as they played and missed deliveries on various occasions, while dealing with variable bounce.

While Duckett struggled, Crawley was pristine in his drives whenever he wasn’t troubled by swing and even survived an lbw appeal off Siraj. Duckett brought up the half-century of the partnership, the fifth such instance for England in the series, with a pre-mediated lap-sweep against Ravichandran Ashwin in the 15th over.

Crawley and Duckett took a four each off Kuldeep, but the latter tried to smash a googly over the leg-side, but got a huge leading edge and Shubman Gill ran to his right from cover to take a fabulous diving catch.

Crawley was languid in using his long levers for driving in mid-off, extra cover and down the ground against the spinners to get his fourth fifty of the series. He would also hit the first six of the match by dancing down the pitch to smack Ashwin over long-on. But at the stroke of lunch, Pope came out of the crease for a flick against Kuldeep, but the googly skidded and went past the outside edge to give Dhruv Jurel an easy stumping from behind.

