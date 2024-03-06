Home

Mark Wood Replaces Ollie Robinson As England Announce Playing Xi FOR Dharamshala Match

Star pacer Mark Wood will be making his return to the England playing XI after replacing Ollie Robinson for the final Test.

New Delhi: Ben Stokes-led England have announced their playing XI on the eve of the fifth and final Test of the ongoing five-match series at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on March 6. They have only made one change as Mark Wood has returned to the line-up by replacing Ollie Robinson.

“England Men have named their team to take on India in the fifth Test match in Dharamshala starting on Thursday. The Three Lions have made one change with Mark Wood returning to replace Ollie Robinson,” stated ECB in a press release.

Wood coming in for Robinson is the only change in England’s playing XI. That means the visitors’ bowling lineup will consist of two-seamers alongside two frontline spinners, with Joe Root providing an extra spin option.

Wood has played the two Tests of the series, held in Hyderabad and Rajkot, where he managed to claim four wickets at an average of 55.5 before England chose to give the speedster rest after each of his two outings.

On the other hand, Robinson went wicketless in his only appearance in the series in Ranchi, the match England lost by five wickets.

England Playing XIs

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir

