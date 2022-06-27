Leicester: While Covid +ve Rohit Sharma is racing against time to get ready for the fifth Test, the Board of Control of Cricket in India has asked Mayank Agarwal to join the team as a back-up option. A report in ESPNCricinfo suggests that Agarwal will not have to undergo quarantine. A member of the selection committee told InsideSport that Rohit is currently in isolation and if he tests negative by June 30 – he would be available for the tie.Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah on Standby to Lead India in 5th Test vs England if Rohit Sharma's Misses Out: Report

"Rohit will remain in isolation. There is no rush to take a decision on captaincy yet. If Rohit tests negative by June 30, he will be available for the match. He is match-fit and should not be a problem," a member of the selection committee told InsideSport.

Chairman (selection committee) will reach England after Ireland series and if a captaincy decision needs to be taken, he will at that time," he added.