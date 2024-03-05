IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Rajat Patidar Gets Aakash Chopra Backing Despite Poor Form In Dharamsala

Home

In his six innings in the ongoing Test series against England, Rajat Patidar fell for a duck twice while his top score was 32.

Rajat Patidar has failed to score fifty in the ongoing Test series against England.

Dharamsala: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra backed under-fire Rajat Patidar to be a part of the Indian playing XI against England in the fifth and final Test starting on Thursday. The right-handed batter, who came into the Indian team as a replacement for Virat Kohli, made his debut in Visakhapatnam. Although he showed promise during his 32 in his maiden Test innings, thereafter, Patidar couldn’t rise to the expectations. In his six innings so far, Patidar had scores of 32, 9, 5, 0, 17, 0.

Although it is rumoured that he will likely be replaced by Devdutt Padikkal in the fifth Test match, but several reports claim he is expected to retain his place. “Reports suggest Rajat Patidar will play and I can probably understand. The team is saying that they have played him three matches, so he can play one more and that this could be his final opportunity,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“If they don’t play him and play Devdutt, and if he has a bad match, they won’t be able to judge him as well, and might also feel they didn’t give full chances to Rajat. I won’t be surprised if Rajat Patidar plays. However, if he is dropped, still I won’t be surprised,” the former India opener added.

After grinding in domestic cricket, Patidar was rewarded after his exploits for India A. However, he failed to live up to his expectations alongside other debutants Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan. But Chopra opined that playing Paddikal in this situation won’t help Indian management as it would be unfair to judge him based on just one game.

The former India opener also felt in Test cricket, no game is a dead rubber now as every red-ball match in the longest format is a part of the World Test Championship. “There are no dead rubbers now because the percentage points matter. Every match is 20% points in a five-match series. If you win four matches, it’s 80% points, and if you win three matches, it’s 60% points. A series win doesn’t guarantee you anything,” Chopra mentioned.

Meanwhile, India have already won the series with a game to spare. England started the series with a win in Hyderabad but couldn’t hold onto the momentum, losing the next three heavily.

