IND vs ENG 5th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin, Jonny Bairstow Set To Play 100th Test In Dharamshala

Ravichandran Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow are set to play their 100th Test in the Dharamshala match.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Veteran Indian spinner and England’s wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow are set to reach a new epic milestone in their career as India and England will be competing against each other in the 5th and final Test of the series at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on March 7. Both Ashwin and Bairstow are set to play their 100th Test matches.

Ashwin has 507 wickets and 3309 runs in 99 Test matches so far. He is one of the greatest all-rounders in the format and would try to have a great outing for him and the team. On the other hand, Bairstow is yet to play a memorable knock in this series and he would try to change that and help his team end this series on a winning note.

Ravichandran Ashwin as the off-spinner equaled Anil Kumble’s record for most five-wicket hauls by an Indian, following his stunning spell in the second innings of the fourth Test against England, in Ranchi on Sunday.

Ashwin claimed 5-51 in England’s second innings in the fourth Test and joined Kumble on 35 five-fors in Tests. Ashwin’s spell also put India in a commanding position in the match after they bowled out England for 145. During the second innings, Ashwin finally delivered his best performance of the series after not being among the wickets in the earlier matches in the series. He took 5-51 in 15.5 overs, getting wickets of Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Foakes and James Anderson.

On the other hand, Bairstow has endured a lean run on the tour of India so far, making only 170 runs in the first four matches at an average of just over 21. He is now all set to become the 17th men’s Test player from England to play 100 Test matches. In 99 Tests, Bairstow has amassed 5974 runs at an average of 36.42, including 12 centuries and 26 fifties.

