New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja has once again proved his prowess with the bat as he slams his third Test century in the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston on Saturday. Jadeja came in when India was reeling at 98 for five and then took his time as Rishabh Pant dominated proceedings at the other end.

When Jadeja comes to bat the visitors were not in a good position But Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant totally changed the innings for India as both middle order batters managed to make a strong partnership of 222-run stand off 239 balls.

Here is how cricket fans reacted on Twitter for Jadeja's Century:

