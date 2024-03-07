Home

IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Records Galore For Yashasvi Jaiswal After India Opener Reaches 1000 Runs In Dharamsala

Yashasvi Jaiswal took 16 innings to reach 1000 runs in Test cricket. He has already scored two double hundreds in the series.

The duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma put on 104 runs for the first wicket in Dharamsala. (Image: BCCI)

Dharamsala: Yashasvi Jaiswal became the second quickest Indian to reach 1000 Test runs on Day 1 of the ongoing fifth Test against England on Thursday. The left-handed opener reached the feat with a four off Shoaib Bashir during India’s first innings, in reply to England’s total of 218 all out in the first essay. While Jaiswal brought up his 1000 Test runs in 16 innings, former cricketer Vinod Kambli sits at the top of the charts as he achieved the feat in 14 innings. For the unknown, India have already won the series.

However, Jaiswal was eventually out for 57, stumped by Ben Foakes off a Shoaib Bashir delivery. In the process, the southpaw became only the second Indian after legendary Sunil Gavaskar to score 700-plus runs in a single series. Gavaskar did it twice against West Indies in 1971 (away) and at home in 1978-79.

The 22-year-old also became the fourth-youngest batter to reach 1000 Test runs as he reached the feat at the age of 22 years and 70 days. Sachin Tendulkar (19y, 217d), Kapil Dev (21y, 27d) and Ravi Shastri (21y, 197d) are ahead of him.

Jaiswal’s 1000 Test runs came in his ninth Test match, thereby surpassing Gavaskar and out-of-contention Cheteshwar Pujara, both of whom reached the feat in 11 matches each. He also equalled Pujara on the batting average at the time of reaching 1000 Test runs. Both Jaiswal and Pujara had 71.43. Only Kambli (83.33) had the highest batting average to the milestone.

As far as the match is concerned, India finished Day 1 at 135/1, still trailing by 83 runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (52 batting, 83 balls) and Jaiswal plundered 104 runs for the opening wicket in just 20.4 overs as India swiftly closed in on England’s first innings total of 218 all out.

Shubman Gill was giving company to Rohit at 26 not out. Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav (5/72) and 100th Test man Ravichandran Ashwin (4/51) shared nine wickets among them as England were bundled out for a woeful total in their first innings. Ravindra Jadeja also took a wicket as the Indian spin troika shared all the 10 English wickets. For England, Zak Crawley offered the lone point of fight with a 108-ball 79.

