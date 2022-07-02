New Delhi: News coming from England that India skipper Rohit Sharma has been reportedly recovered from COVID-19 and he is set to feature for the Men in Blue from the White-Ball series against England.Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Score & Updates: Early Tea Taken Due to Rain Interruption

As per Sports Tak, the Mumbai Indians captain has tested negative and he is set to play the first T20I against England on 7th July.

Sharma last featured in the 4-day warm-up tour match against Leicestershire, tested positive with the virus on June 26th after a rapid test. He was immediately sent for isolation and Jasprit Bumrah was given the honours to lead India in the 5th and final Test in which Team India already lead the series by 2-1.

Rohit scored 368 runs in four Tests at 52.57 when India toured England last year. He made two fifties and a hundred in the process. He started his leadership stint against Sri Lanka at home earlier this year. Under him, the Indian team crushed their sub-continental rivals in both Test matches.

India’s squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.