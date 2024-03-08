Home

IND vs ENG 5th Test: ‘Top Players Can’t Be Written Off’: Mohammad Kaif Hails Shubman Gill After 110 Knock vs England

Shubman Gill played a 110 runs knock against England in the fifth Test match at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif lavished praise on Shubman Gill after he slammed 100 runs in the ongoing 5th Test match against England at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. The young batter faced 150 balls.

Gill came to bat after Yashasvi Jaiswal departed after giving India a good start. Jaiswal scored 57 runs and put up a 104-run stand with India captain Rohit Sharma.

Kaif also slammed netizens for slamming Gill when he was going through the rough patch of his Test career.

When criticising a player like Shubman gill don’t follow social media trends, think about his class. Top players can’t be written off because of loss of form. 💯👏 #Shubmangill pic.twitter.com/gmfV6JVvpE — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 8, 2024

