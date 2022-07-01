New Delhi: Virat Kohli may not be in the best of forms for India in international cricket but he has a big record in sight during the ongoing India vs England 5th Test from last year at Edgbaston. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp, the 5th and last test was rescheduled to July of this year in which the Indian side lead 2-1 in the 5-match series.Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 5th Test: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

When Kohli takes the crease, he’ll be just 40 runs short from achieving a record 2000 runs against England in Test cricket, a feat which has been achieved by two Indian batters before in Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar. Also Read - LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, Ind vs Eng 5th Test: Match Delayed Due To Rain

In 27 Tests, the former India captain has scored a total of 1960 runs at a strong average of 43.55. He has so far 5 centuries and 9 fifties against the Three Lions, which includes his highest Test individual score of 235 runs, which he scored against them back in 2016. Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test, Day 1 Blog: Rain Stops Play

Sachin Tendulkar has always been England’s nemesis. The God of Cricket has a total of 2031 runs in 23 Tests with a whooping average of 61.55. His highest individual score was 193. On the other Sunil Gavaskar scored 2006 runs in 25 tests with a good average of 44.47. The 1983 World Cup winner has smashed 4 centuries and as many as 13 fifties to his name.

Winning the toss first, hosts England put the visitors to bat first and after a steady start, India lost Shubman Gill on 17, who knicked it to slip fielder Zack Crawley as James Anderson picked up the first wicket of the match. Hanuma Vihari has joined Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease, who has been promoted up the order ahead of Virat Kohli.