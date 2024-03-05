Home

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 655 runs in this ongoing Test series against England with an astonishing average of 93.57.

Sunil Gavaskar and Yashasvi Jaiswal (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Yashasvi Jaiswal has the opportunity to become the second Indian in cricket history to breach the 700-run mark in a single Test series. The only Indian cricketer to ever do so before is the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, he reached this epic milestone twice in his career and both times against the famous West Indies team (1970-1971 and 1978-1979).

The young Indian opener is also eyeing the record for most runs scored by an Indian batter in a single Test series. The record is held by Gavaskar for his historic 774 runs outing against Windies back in 1971. During that series, Gavaskar scored 65, 67*, 116, 64*, 117*, 124, and 220 runs knock, only once he was dismissed on the score of 1. However, Jaiswal currently needs 120 more runs in order to break this record.

Jaiswal became the only fifth Indian batter to score 600 or more runs in a Test series after his 73-run knock on the second day of the fourth Test against England at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium. The young sensation has so far amassed a staggering 655 runs in this ongoing red-ball series against England, boasting an impressive average of 93.57, this also includes two astonishing double centuries.

India’s in-form opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for February 2024 alongside New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka.

Jaiswal is nominated for the first time in the ICC Player of the Month awards following a sensational month in Tests against England. India began the month trailing 1-0 after losing the Hyderabad Test by 28 runs but overturned the deficit with thanks in large part to the remarkable form of Jaiswal.

He smashed back-to-back double centuries in Visakhapatnam and Rajkot – the latter equalling the record for most sixes in a Test innings with 12. With more runs coming in the fourth Test at Ranchi, including a half-century in the first innings, Jaiswal, 22, ended February having amassed 560 runs at an average of 112.

The back-to-back double hundreds at the age of 22 years and 49 days also made him the third youngest batter in the world to record two double centuries in Tests after Sir Donald Bradman and Vinod Kambli. Jaiswal has also risen to the top of the leading run-scorer list in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

