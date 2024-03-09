Home

IND Vs ENG: A Sunil Gavaskar Warning For Dhruv Jurel: ‘Never Take Anything For Granted In Test Cricket’

Dhruv Jurel was dismissed for a 24-ball 15 in the ongoing fifth and final Test between India and England at Dharamasala on Friday.

Dhruv Jurel has shown great promise at the start of his international career.

Dharamsala: Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar looked visibly upset about the way Dhruv Jurel gifted his wicket away on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth Test match against England and warned the youngster to not things taken for granted, especially in the longest format of the game. Gavaskar’s latest comments on Jurel came just 10 days after he compared the Uttar Pradesh cricket with MS Dhoni after the latter’s match-winning knocks in Ranchi.

Jurel came into bat at No.7 at the fall of debutant Devdutt Padikkal’s wicket at the HPCA Stadium. With 400-plus runs on the board and a 200-plus first-innings lead, India were sitting comfortably in the driver’s seat. A partnership between Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja (who was at the other end), could have taken India onto new heights.

But things didn’t go that way as Jurel lasted only 24 ball for his 15. Reacting to a floated delivery from Shoaib Bashir, Jurel danced down the wicket to hit a six, but the connection came from the bottom end of the bat as Ben Duckett took a comfortable catch at long-on.

Following the dismissal, Jurel kept staring at his bat as he walked towards the dressing room, nodding his head in disbelief. Gasvaskar, who was in the commentary box at that time, looked visibly upset with Jurel, especially with his shot selection. “Jurel will be very disappointed at that shot. Yes, that’s what happened. To get it at the bottom of the bat. You’ve just come out to bat.

“You’ve batted only 24 deliveries. You can see that there is Ravindra Jadeja batting at the other end. There’s a fielder there at deep. You did not have to play that shot. No wonder Jurel is looking at his bat very, very upset with himself. And he should be,” said the legendary cricketer.

He also warned the right-hander. “Always be mindful of what happened in Hyderabad. He can look as much as he wants to. Yes. The learning curve. Never take anything for granted. Not in Test cricket. It does not make any sense,” added Gasvaskar.

