New Delhi: Former India opener Aakash Chopra has claimed that star batter Suryakumar Yadav is India's 360 degree player. Suryakumar's heroics on Sunday went in vain as England defeated India by 17 runs in the 3rd T20I.

The right handed batter showed range of shots on his way to an impeccable century. Aakash Chopra lavished praise on Suryakumar Yadav following his sensational innings in the 3rd T20I as he compared the battler with former South Africa batter AB de Villiers.

Also Read - Barmy Army TROLLS Virat Kohli; Asks 'Who Will Replace Him in ODIs?' | VIRAL TWEET

“Surya’s knock was not just bravado but also a lot about the game sense…knowing where the fielders were…and where the bowlers were likely to bowl. He’s India’s very own Mr. 360 degrees, ” Chopra said exclusively on the Koo app.

India might have lost the match but the visitors won the T20I series 2-1 against England. Both teams will now lock horns in the ODI series.