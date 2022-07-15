London: While there is a competition happening on the field, there is some lovely banter on social media happening between fan clubs of England and India. This has continued from the Test at Edgbaston and it has kept the fans interested. After Jasprit Bumrah picked up a career-best six for 19 at the Oval in the opening ODI, Reece Topley bagged six wickets in the Lord’s ODI. After Bumrah’s splendid show at the Oval, the Bharat Army posted a viral meme and captioned it as: “Bumrah vs England Today.”Also Read - Pakistan Fans Over The Moon After Babar Azam's Gesture For Out-of-Form Virat Kohli | VIRAL TWEETS

Barmy Army after England's win at Lord's used the same meme with a different caption, which read: "Topley vs India Today."

Topley vs India today” https://t.co/wzhf9sizPH — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 14, 2022

Meanwhile, the famed Indian top-order fell like ninepins as Reece Topley’s 6 for 24 headlined a fine England bowling performance in a series-levelling 100-run win while defending a modest target in the second ODI at the Lord’s on Thursday. With parity restored in the three-match series, the decider at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday promises to be a mouth-watering contest.

When the Indian bowlers put up another impressive show to bowl out England for 246 in 49 overs, little did one know that the visiting batters would inexplicably implode for a paltry 146 in 38.5 overs in the face of nice seam and swing bowling from Topley.

“Means a lot, makes it all worthwhile. Had surgery like three years ago over the back of that stand. It’s everyone’s dream to play for England. Play my part to win games. Big game at the weekend, got to prepare for that, and then look back at the series,” Topley said at the post-match presentation.