Nottingham: Looks like the Barmy Army is obsessed with Virat Kohli! Following Kohli's low scores of one and 11 in the T20Is, Barmy Army has posed a question to the team management of India ahead of the ODIs. The question Barmy Army has asked is about who will Kohli be replaced with in the ODIs. Despite Kohli's form, Rohit Sharma-led India went on to win the T20I series 2-1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named the man of the series for his splendid show with the new ball.

So @thebharatarmy who are you replacing Kohli with for the ODIs? pic.twitter.com/eikfIOioK0 — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 11, 2022

While it is unlikely a player of Kohli’s stature will not make the playing XI for the ODIs, captain Rohit Sharma came in defence of the ex-captain after India’s loss at Trent Bridge in the final T20I and said that the side will back him.

“Kapil Dev doesn’t know what goes behind the scenes, we have a thought process, we make the team and there’s a good discussion behind that. We give a run to the players, we back them. Whatever goes outside doesn’t matter to us, what is going inside does,” Sharma said.

“I don’t know who are the experts who comment on player’s spot. We back player seeing their quality, if someone has been great for a decade we can’t just see what has happened over last few years,” he added.