IND vs ENG: BCCI Announces India Squad For First Two Tests, Leaves Out Ishan Kishan
Check the India squad for the first two Tests against England.
New Delhi: BCCI have announced the India squad for the first two tests against England.
Squad for first 2 Tests vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan
