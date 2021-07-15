London: After an Indian cricketer tested positive for Coronavirus in England, reports suggest that BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had warned all players against attending Wimbledon and EURO 2020. While the name of the player who tested positive is yet to be disclosed, the development has stirred panic in the Indian camp. In his letter, the BCCI Secretary told the players to “avoid” crowded places as Covishield only provides protection, not full immunity against the virus.Also Read - Covid-19 Hits Virat Kohli-Led Indian Team in England, One Player Tests Positive: Report

“Yes, one of the players has tested positive although he is largely asymptomatic currently. He is in quarantine at an acquaintance’s place and won’t be traveling with the team to Durham on Thursday,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity. Also Read - Mitchell Marsh Wins Twitterverse With His All-Round Show During 4th T20I vs West Indies

As per the same report, the player who has contracted the virus has been hit by the dangerous Delta Variant that is on the rise in the UK. It is reported that the players would again be tested on reaching Durham. The first round of testing happened last Saturday (July 10) and again on Wednesday (July 14), there was another round of testing. The infected player tested positive after the first round of tests itself. Also Read - Dinesh Karthik REVEALS Eoin Morgan Was Reluctant to Take up KKR Captaincy in IPL 2021

It would be interesting to see if more than one player has contracted the virus. That would be known when the team leaves for Durham. Reports suggest that the infected player is quarantining at his relative’s place in the UK.

The Virat Kohli-led side would play a three-day warm-up game against the County Championships XI at Durham, starting July 20.

While all of this is happening in the UK, a second-string Indian side led by Shikhar Dhawan is in Sri Lanka. The Dhawan-led side would play three ODIs and three T20Is and the series will start on July 18.