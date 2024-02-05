By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes’ England To Leave India; To Return Back Ahead Of Third Test In Rajkot
India had defeated England in the second Test by 106 runs to level the five-match series 1-1.
Visakhapatnam: In a major turn of events, the England cricket team have decided to travel to Abu Dhabi for a short camp and return back to India just ahead of the third Test that begins in Rajkot on February 15. Led by Ben Stokes, England outnumbered India in the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs before the hosts levelled the series in Vizag with a 106-run win on Monday in the second game with a day to spare. The gap between the second and third Test is 10 days and England would like to utilize that with a short training camp to Abu Dabi, the venue where they had a pre-series training camp.
Earlier, England had arrived in India just three days before the first Test after a training camp in Abu Dhabi, a decision that raised questions by the former greats. “The England team will leave India for Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (February 7) and then return two-three days before the Rajkot Test match,” a source on conditions of anonymity told India.com on Monday.
