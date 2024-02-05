Home

Sports

IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes’ England To Leave India; To Return Back Ahead Of Third Test In Rajkot

IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes’ England To Leave India; To Return Back Ahead Of Third Test In Rajkot

India had defeated England in the second Test by 106 runs to level the five-match series 1-1.

England captain Ben Stokes looks ejected after being dismissed on Monday in the second Test against India. (Image: ECB)

Visakhapatnam: In a major turn of events, the England cricket team have decided to travel to Abu Dhabi for a short camp and return back to India just ahead of the third Test that begins in Rajkot on February 15. Led by Ben Stokes, England outnumbered India in the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs before the hosts levelled the series in Vizag with a 106-run win on Monday in the second game with a day to spare. The gap between the second and third Test is 10 days and England would like to utilize that with a short training camp to Abu Dabi, the venue where they had a pre-series training camp.

Trending Now

Earlier, England had arrived in India just three days before the first Test after a training camp in Abu Dhabi, a decision that raised questions by the former greats. “The England team will leave India for Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (February 7) and then return two-three days before the Rajkot Test match,” a source on conditions of anonymity told India.com on Monday.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.