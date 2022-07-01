London, July 1: England’s Test skipper Ben Stokes, batter Joe Root and wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow on Friday marked a return to England’s ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against India, said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).Also Read - LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, Ind vs Eng 5th Test: No Rain Now, Confirmation on Start Time Awaited

The trio, though, won't be a part of the three-match T20I series which begins just two days after the end of the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston. In the T20I squad, uncapped seamer Richard Gleeson had earned his first call-up to the England set-up.

The T20I and ODI series against India will also mark the start of England's life under the captaincy of new white-ball skipper Jos Buttler after Eoin Morgan announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this week.

Gleeson, who plays for Lancashire, just like Buttler, is currently the second-leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast, picking 20 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 8.05. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid has been permitted by the ECB to miss the white-ball series against India to make The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Stokes, one of the key members of England’s 2019 ODI World Cup-winning side, has not featured in the format since he stood in as captain for the 3-0 sweep of Pakistan last July before he took a break from the game to take care of his mental well-being.

From the squad which who 3-0 against the Netherlands earlier this month, Luke Wood and David Payne have been left out while Root’s return to ODIs causes the omission of Dawid Malan.

England will play the first T20I against India on July 7 at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, followed by back-to-back matches at Edgbaston and Trent Bridge on July 9 and 10 respectively. The ODIs begin from July 12 at The Oval before moving to the Lord’s and Old Trafford on July 14 and 17 respectively.

England T20I squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and David Willey.

England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley and David Willey.

(With Inputs From IANS)