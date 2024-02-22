By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IND Vs ENG: Ben Stokes Unlikely To Bowl, England Make Two Changes For 4th Test In Ranchi Against India
Just like the previous games, England have named their playing XI a couple of days before the game.
Ranchi: England made two changes from their previous Test for the fourth game against India to be played at the Jharkhand Association Sports Complex in Ranchi in the ongoing series. Pacer Ollie Robinson and spinner Shoaib Bashir have been named in the playing XI replacing Rehan Ahmed and Mark Wood respectively. Captain Ben Stokes has also declined to commit to bowling in the game.
Trending Now
England’s Playing XI For 4th Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson and Shoaib Bashir
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.