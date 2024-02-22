Home

Sports

IND Vs ENG: Ben Stokes Unlikely To Bowl, England Make Two Changes For 4th Test In Ranchi Against India

Ben Stokes addresses the media ahead of the 4th Test against India. (Image: PTI)

Ranchi: England made two changes from their previous Test for the fourth game against India to be played at the Jharkhand Association Sports Complex in Ranchi in the ongoing series. Pacer Ollie Robinson and spinner Shoaib Bashir have been named in the playing XI replacing Rehan Ahmed and Mark Wood respectively. Captain Ben Stokes has also declined to commit to bowling in the game.

England’s Playing XI For 4th Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson and Shoaib Bashir

