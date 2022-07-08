Southampton: It is no secret that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of the best swing bowlers in the world. If there is swing on the pitch, Bhuvneshwar becomes next to unplayable and England captain Jos Buttler found out about that on Thursday in the first T20I at the Ageas Bowl. Tasked to gun down a mammoth 199, Buttler held the key. In the very first over, Bhuvneshwar cleaned up the dangerous Buttler for a golden duck with an inswinging delivery. The ball kept swinging and Buttler missed it.Also Read - Deepak Hooda's Six Nearly Hits Ravi Shastri in Commentary Box During 1st T20I at Rose Bowl; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

BOWLED! Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets the big wicket, Jos Buttler gone for duck 🙌 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/NClQLHXFgp — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 7, 2022

After the game, Buttler hailed Bhuvi.

“We were outplayed today. India bowled fantastically well, we couldn’t get back from there. I thought we came back well with the ball in the second half. They were a little bit above the bar, but their ball swung quite consistently early on and got wickets,” Buttler said at the presentation.

Meanwhile, with the 50-run win, Rohit Sharma became the first captain to record 13 successive wins in T20Is. India would in all probability not make changes to this winning combination, but with the T20 World Cup coming up later in the year, India could try a few new combinations.

India can clinch the series at Edgbaston on Saturday before the finale at Trent Bridge on Sunday. Thanks to the 50-run win, India would start favourites at Trent Bridge.