Ind vs Eng: Brendon McCullum Hails Virat Kohli Ahead of 3rd Test in Rajkot

Ind vs Eng: Calling Kohli as one of the greatest, McCullum admitted that he has always enjoyed playing against him.

Virat Kohli (credit: Twitter)

Rajkot: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the era, if not the best and hence one feels India is missing him in the middle-order in the Tests against England. With Kohli set to return for the third Test in Rajkot that should boost the morale of the dressing-room. Kohli is someone who can intimidate oppositions and that is why English coach Brendon McCullum has gone on to praise the former India captain. Calling Kohli as one of the greatest, McCullum admitted that he has always enjoyed playing against him.

“Virat Kohli is one of the greatest players of the game. I respect his prowess and competitiveness. I enjoyed playing against him, if you have success against the best, I’m sure you have earned it,” he said on TalkSport.

Asked about Kohli’s availability for the third Test, India coach Rahul Dravid played it safe by putting the ball in the selector’s court. “It’s best to ask the selectors. Selectors will be in better position to tell you as they are going to announce the squad in few days. We will connect with him and find out,” Dravid said at the post-match press conference.

India’s probable Squad For Rajkot Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Saurabh Kumar, KL Rahul

The Rajkot Test starts from February 15.

NOTE: Shubman Gill did not take the field on Day 4 of the Vizag Test due to an injury in his index finger. We hope he is back for the third Test, but at the moment, there is no clarity on it.

