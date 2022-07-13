London: Virat Kohli is loved – not just for his cricketing skills, but also for the person he is. Ex-Australian speedster Brett Lee recently revealed a story that again goes on to prove Kohli is large-hearted. Lee revealed how Kohli had gifted his son, Preston, his jersey after a match in India. The ex-Australian pacer confessed that Kohli’s Test jersey still hangs in the wall in his house.Also Read - WATCH | Virat Kohli Paid Heartfelt Tribute to Sidhu Moosewala; Viral Video is Proof!

“One special moment that will stay with me forever was when India were playing a Test match in India. I was commentating on the field and I saw Kohli out in the middle. We were talking, laughing and sharing moments about the times we have played against each other,” Brett said in a video shared on his YouTube channel. Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan Celebrates Milestone by Chilling With Virat Kohli After Oval Win; PIC Goes VIRAL

“I said ‘my son Preston thinks you are the best thing in slice, already loves you and you’re his favourite player’. He was like, really? I said, yeah he loves your cover drive. After the Test match finished, I was presented with a Test shirt: VK captain and Kohli had signed an address to Preston. To this day, the shirt hangs up in his room,” he added. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Injury More Than a Niggle if he Does Not Play 2nd ODI - Ex-Indian Spinner

Unfortunately, Kohli missed the first ODI versus England due to a groin injury he picked up during the final T20I. As per sources close to ANI, Kohli has not recovered from the injury and may miss the remainder of the series.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah produced a devastating display of fast bowling on way to career best six-wicket haul to set up India’s 10-wicket hammering of England in the first ODI.