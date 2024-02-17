Home

IND Vs ENG: Can India Field Replacement For Ravichandran Ashwin In Rajkot Test? Here Is What Rules Say

Ravichandran Ashwin, who became the second Indian to take 500 Test wickets, withdrew from the ongoing third Test against England.

Ravichandran Ashwin became the second Indian bowler to take 500 Test wickets.

Rajkot: India will have to deal with four bowlers on offer in the ongoing third Test match between India and England at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium. The hosts were dealt with a heavy blow when premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was forced to withdraw and fly back to Chennai due to his mother’s illness on Friday. Earlier on that day, Ashwin became the second Indian and ninth overall to reach coveted 500 Test wickets.

According to the rules, any team can have a replacement player only in the case of concussion and COVID-19. With neither of the two happening to Ashwin, India will have to play the rest of the match with 10 players and a substitute fielder. The substitute fielder can’t contribute with a bowl or bat.

On Day 3, Devdutt Padikkal has come on as a substitute fielder. Earlier, late on Friday, the BCCI informed Ashwin’s withdrawal from the Rajkot Test. Although the board decided to keep it to ‘family emergency’ for the Ashwin, BCCI vice-president Raeev Shukla spilled the beans.

The veteran administrator took to social media platform ‘X’ to inform that Ashwin had to fly back home to be by his ill mother. “Wishing speedy recovery of mother of @ashwinravi99. He has to rush and leave Rajkot test to Chennai to be with his mother. @BCCI,” Shukla wrote.

Earlier, BCCI had written, “In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin. The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time.”

It is also understood that Ashwin won’t be available for selection in the final two Tests as well in Ranchi and Dharamshala. In case Ashwin is unavailable, India do have Washington Sundar as a replacement. The other possible replacements, outside the squad are veterans Jayant Yadav and Jalaj Saxena along with young Pulkit Narang.

Meanwhile, Ashwin had reached 500 Test wickets when he dismissed Zak Crawley in the England first innings to complete the landmark in his 98th game.

