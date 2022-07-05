Edgbaston: India ended up on the losing side on Tuesday despite dominating the first three days during the fifth Test at Edgbaston and stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah labelled it as ‘the beauty of Test cricket’ after the seven-wicket loss. Bumrah also went on to blame the batting for the loss.Also Read - Joe Root-Jonny Bairstow Centuries Propel England to a 7-Wicket Victory Over India; Series Shared

“I won’t go that far ahead (of calling himself an all-rounder). That’s the beauty of Test cricket, even if you have three good days. We fell short with the bat yesterday and that is where we let the opposition in to let the match slip away from us,” Bumrah said at the post-match presentation. Also Read - Highlights IND vs ENG, 5th Test Match, Day 5 Edgbaston: Root-Bairstow Lead England to a 7-Wicket Victory Over India

Despite the loss, Bumrah showed faith in coach Rahul Dravid and believed he is there for guidance. The stand-in skipper also went on to hail Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja for getting India back in the game. Also Read - Michael Vaughan Trolls Wasim Jaffer After Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow Lead Hosts to Win in 5th Test at Edgbaston | VIRAL POST

“Pant takes his chances. He and Jaddu got us back into the game with their counter-attack. We were ahead in the game. He takes his chances, backs himself and very happy for him. Dravid is always there to guide us and back us,” he added.

Admitting that it is an honour to lead the side, Bumrah confessed that it was a good challenge.

“We could have been a little straighter in our bowling lines and use the variable bounce. The captaincy is not what I decide. I like the responsibility. It was a good challenge, a new challenge. It was an honour to lead the team and a great experience,” he concluded.