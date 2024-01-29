Home

Celebration Time At Sarfaraz Khan Household, Father Naushad Reacts After Son’s Maiden India Call-Up – WATCH

Sarfaraz Khan was named in the India squad for the second Test against England. His brother Musheer Khan is also making merry at the ongoing U-19 World Cup in South Africa.

Sarfaraz Khan has been consistent for Mumbai in domestic circuit.

New Delhi: It’s celebration time at Sarfaraz Khan household in Mumbai. At a time when his younger brother is making merry at the ongoing U-19 World Cup for India in South Africa, Sarfaraz made it brighter by earning his maiden India call-up on Monday. The 26-year-old, who plies trade for Mumbai in the domestic circuit, is one of the three replacement players named by the BCCI for the second Test against England. The second Test between India and England starts on February 2 in Visakhapatnam.

Sarfaraz found a place in the side after senior batter KL Rahul was ruled out after he complained of a right quadriceps pain. In fact, Rahul scored 86 in the first innings of the first Test followed by a 22 in the second. However, India lost the game by 28 runs to go 0-1 down in the five-match series.

With Rajat Patidar emerging as a strong contender to replace Rahul in the playing XI over Sarfaraz, the news of his selection came as a relief to all the hard work that the Mumbai lad has put on consistently for the last couple of seasons. His statistics speak volumes of his consistency.

In his short career so far, Sarfaraz has played 45 first-class matches so far for Mumbai and amassed nearly 4000 runs (3912 to be exact) at an average of 70, that includes 14 hundreds and 11 fifties. The BCCI too recognised him with the Madhavrao Scindia award most runs in 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season.

Sarfaraz Khan’s father thanking the BCCI for trusting him. – What a lovely day for Sarfaraz and his family. pic.twitter.com/axYRTcaEEU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 29, 2024

“You all know that Sarfaraz got his maiden Test call-up today. I want to thank everyone, especially Mumbai Cricket Association where he grew up. Also, the National Cricket Academy where he got experience, BCCI and the selectors for trusting in him, and all his fans who prayed for him and supported him,” Sarfaraz’s father Naushad Khan said in a video posted on social media.

“We all hope that he always plays well for the country and contributes to the team’s win.” When India.com reached out to Sarfaraz and congratulated him, the right-hander replied, “Thank You” before disconnecting the call as he was on the wheels. Later he was unreachable for comment.

Sarfaraz had earlier made the headlines when he was ignored for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year at home. However, the selectors couldn’t ignore him this time, especially after his 161, 4 and 55 for India A against England Lions in the two unofficial Test matches so far in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz’s brother Musheer Khan has so far being the backbone of the India’s batting in the U-19 World Cup. In three matches, that India played and won so far, Musheer scored 3, 118 not out and 73 against Bangladesh, Ireland and USA respectively.

