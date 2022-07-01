Birmingham: Finally the rescheduled 5th Test between India and England is happening and just before the start of the final match at Edgbaston, a cute Indian fan has won the hearts of the netizens who just can’t stop cheering for India captain Jasprit Bumrah.Also Read - LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, Ind vs Eng 5th Test: No Rain Now, Confirmation on Start Time Awaited

Hosts England enter the final Test after a series sweep over New Zealand. On the other hand India played a draw against Leicestershire in a 4-day warm-up tour match. The Men in Blue already lead the Test series 2-1. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the final Test was rescheduled to July of this year.

Winning the toss first, hosts England put the visitors to bat first and after a steady start, India lost Shubman Gill on 17, who knicked it to slip fielder Zack Crawley as James Anderson picked up the first wicket of the match. Hanuma Vihari joined Cheteshwar Pujara at no. 2, who has been promoted up the order ahead of Virat Kohli. Soon after that Anderson got rid off Pujara before rain stopped play. India are currently now at 53/2.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah(c).

England (Playing XI): Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.