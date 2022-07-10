New Delhi: Virat Kohli has been disturbingly out of form and it has definitely raised concerns in the Indian camp. After scoring only 11 and 20 runs in the two innings in the 5th rescheduled Test, Kohli scored only a run in India’s 49-run victory in the 2nd T20I on Saturday.Also Read - 'Like the Idea of Pant Opening', Says Sehwag After India Win T20I Series Against England

Former Pakistan international, Danish Kaneria didn’t mince his words regarding the former India skipper and has termed him currently as a ‘liability’ of the Indian cricket team. Also Read - IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch India vs England Live in India

When the big guns were out, even then the team was performing, the youngsters were doing the job. The big player should understand that he is becoming a liability to the team. Virat Kohli has become a liability now. So, either he needs to give up his place or make a comeback before the T20 World Cup.” Kaneria said in his YouTube channel. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs England 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Trent Bridge 7:00 PM IST July 10 Sunday

With the kind of form Kohli is in right now, the Indian management may take some strict decisions as India after this particular series will take on West Indies in a T20I and ODI series, starting from 22nd July.

In the 2nd T20I, batting first, the Men in Blue once again showed a start-to-finish aggressive intent while reaching 170 for eight riding on new ‘batting all-rounder’ Ravindra Jadeja (46 not out off 29 balls) after a sudden collapse during the middle-phase on a track full of pace and bounce.

With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s (3/15) new found rhythm in the powerplay overs was superbly complemented by the skilful duo of Jasprit Bumrah (2/10) and Yuzevndra Chahal (2/10) as England innings imploded for a meagre 121 in 17 overs.