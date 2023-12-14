Home

Sports

IND vs ENG: Debutant Batter Shubha Satheesh Smashes Second-Fastest Test Fifty By An Indian woman

IND vs ENG: Debutant Batter Shubha Satheesh Smashes Second-Fastest Test Fifty By An Indian woman

The debutant was recently bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for INR 10 lakh during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction on December 9.

Shubha Satheesh smashed 69 runs off 76 deliveries against England-W in the first innings of the match.

New Delhi: Young sensation Subha Satheesh has recorded the second fastest fifty by an Indian woman in Test cricket during the one-off match against England at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on December 14, Thursday. The debutant also smashed the fourth quickest half-century in the women’s test cricket till now.

Trending Now

Shubha was dismissed for 69 runs off 76 deliveries in the second session of Day 1 by England’s spinner Sophie Ecclestone. Her fifty is only behind Sangita Dabir’s 40-ball fifty among Indians, and the young batter also became the 12th Indian woman to record a fifty-plus score on her Test debut.

You may like to read

The debutant was recently bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for INR 10 lakh during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction on December 9.

Fastest Test fifties recorded in women’s cricket

40 – Sangita Dabir – India vs England, 199 40 – Vanessa Bowen – Sri Lanka v Pakistan, 1998 48 – Nat Sciver-Brunt – England v Australia, 2022 49 – Satheesh Shubha – India v England, 2023 51 – Smriti Mandhana – India v Australia, 2021 57 – Maia Lewis – New Zealand v England, 1996

Jemimah Rodrigues and Shubha Satheesh’s unbeaten 89-run stand put India in firm control after the end of the first session on Day 1. India posted a total of 136/2 in 27 overs after the end of the first session, with Jemimah and Shubha staying unbeaten on the crease with scores of 37(63) and 55(57) respectively.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and India women enjoyed a session where runs came at a brisk pace despite the loss of two wickets. Smriti Mandhana was castled by Lauren Bell for 17 while youngster Shafali Verma was completely deceived by Kate Cross.

They added 89 runs on the board by launching a counterattack on the English bowlers who are in a hunt for their first Test win since 2014. India are also playing their first home Test after nine long years.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

England Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight(c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.