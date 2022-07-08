Southampton: Deepak Hooda has made the most of his opportunities thus far in international cricket. On Thursday, the top-order batter looked in good touch till he lasted. He scored 33 off 17 balls. During his 17-ball stay, he hit two sixes. Both his sixes came off Moeen Ali and off consecutive deliveries. In fact, one of those hits nearly knocked out Ravi Shastri, who was in the commentary box. Shastri had to nearly duck to avoid the ball from hitting him. The incident took place in the fifth over of the game.Also Read - Hardik Pandya's All-Round Show to Arshdeep Singh; Key Takeaways For Rohit Sharma-Led India

Opting to bat first, India put up a mammoth 198 for eight in 20 overs. Hardik Pandya with 51 off 33 balls was the top-scorer. For England, Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers as he registered impressive figures of 2/23 in his four overs.

Chasing 199 to win, England got off to the worst possible start as they lost captain Jos Buttler for a golden duck. Hardik was also the ick of the Indian bowlers as he took four wickets.

Hardik was named the man of the match for his all-round show.

“The last time I played a T20 in England, I think I took 4 wickets and scored some 30. So I kind of knew I was the first Indian to score fifty and take 4 wickets. I am enjoying my cricket right now. For me a lot of time goes into the preparation to get my body ready. The kind of break I took before this run of play I want to capitalize on the opportunities,” Hardik said at the post-match presentation.