Home

Sports

IND Vs ENG: Desperate England Likely To Get ‘Bowler’ Ben Stokes In Fourth Test In Ranchi

IND Vs ENG: Desperate England Likely To Get ‘Bowler’ Ben Stokes In Fourth Test In Ranchi

England’s red-ball captain Ben Stokes hasn’t bowled in international cricket since his knee surgery last year.

Ben Stokes addresses the media after the third Test against India. (Image: PTI)

Rajkot: Ben Stokes is likely to return to bowling when they take on India in the fourth Test match starting on February 23 in Ranchi. The England skipper, who had a knee surgery last year, is yet to resume bowling in full swing but hinted at a possible return in less than a week at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. Coming to India with a spin-heavy squad, England’s bowling line-up looked weak, the exception being newbie Tom Hartley. Even the likes of James Anderson and Mark Wood failed to make a crack against an inexperienced Indian batting line-up.

Trending Now

In case, Stokes runs with the ball in hand, it will be nothing but a blessing in disguise for the visitors who trail 1-2 in the five-match series. With T20 World Cup in horizon, the ongoing series might be Stokes’ best platform to see where he stands as far as his bowling is concerned. Notably, he is also giving IPL 2024 a miss.

You may like to read

“I have managed to get my first bowl at 100 per cent. I’m not going to lie. I feel really great. As a person I like to jump the gun a little bit but things are feeling really good. I have a whole body to get used to bowling again. It’s not a yes – but it’s not a no either,” Stokes was quoted as saying to Sky Sports.

Baring the first Test where Hartley took a seven-wicket haul on debut, none of the English bowlers could make a mark. However, despite two defeats, Stokes remained positive and stated England’s approach to Test cricket will not be tampered.

“No, not at all. Our batting line-up is full of international-class players. We give them the freedom to play what’s in front of them. You can see the difference in the two teams’ approaches playing out in India,” Stokes said. The last two games, India have put runs on the board, the way they want to operate. We have been able to do it at times, but have not been able to sustain it for as long as we’ve wanted to.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.