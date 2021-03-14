Devdutt Padikkal and Prithvi Shaw have been in ominous form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy and it seemed their good form could get rewarded soon. But that is not to be as a BCCI source has confirmed that the two young guns would have to wait for their opportunity – which means they will not be picked for the upcoming ODI series against England. The source also confirmed that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would be available. Also Read - Two New IPL Franchises to be Auctioned in May During IPL 2021: Report

The Indian ODI team will be announced on Sunday but none of the senior players have opted for any rest for the time being. “The team is expected to be announced tomorrow. Neither skipper Virat Kohli nor his deputy Rohit Sharma has opted for rest. There aren’t many surprises as we prepare for World T20,” an influential BCCI official informed PTI. Also Read - Live Cricket Streaming Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Vijay Hazare Trophy FINAL: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch UP vs MUM Live Stream Cricket Online on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports in India

He said that both Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal will have to wait for their chance. “They have done exceedingly well but will have to wait for their turn,” he said. Also Read - IND vs ENG 11Wickets 2nd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips England Tour of India 2021: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's India vs England T20I Live Match 7.00 PM IST Sunday March 14

Reports suggest that the ODI squad for the England series would be announced on Sunday.