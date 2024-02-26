Home

‘Dessert After Lunch’: Ravi Shastri Slams Ravindra Jadeja For Gifting Wicket in 4th Test

Team India are already leading in the Test series against England by winning two out of three matches and if the hosts win this match they will win the five-Test match series.

New Delhi: Former India captain Ravi Shastri slammed all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for gifting his wicket in the run chase in ongoing fourth Test match against England. He lost his wicket on a full toss ball by Shoaib Bashir and soon after his wicket Sarfaraz Khan also got out.

“This is dessert after lunch, served on the platter for England,” Ravi Shastri commented after Ravindra Jadeja fell to Shoaib Bashir.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal became the joint-second-highest Indian run-getter in a home Test series, equalling Virat Kohli’s tally of 655 runs during the ongoing Test series against England.

Jaiswal equalled Kohli’s tally during the fourth day of the fourth Test between India and England. Sunil Gavaskar remains at the top of this list, with his 732 runs scored in the six matches against the West Indies in 1978/79.

The 22-year-old, featuring in just his third Test series for India, has been on a dream run in the ongoing series against England as he started off with an aggressive 80 runs in Hyderabad.

The opener’s brilliant knock of 209 set the stage for India’s victory in Vizag, and he backed it up with yet another exceptional double hundred (214 not out) in Rajkot, allowing the hosts to claim the series lead.

Kohli had managed his run tally in 2016 when England played five matches in India. He smashed up two hundreds and as many as fifties in eight innings which included a best score of 235.

